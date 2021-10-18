Woman, paramour arrested for killing husband in Sankarankovil

Madurai :

The incident occurred at Palapathiramapuram while the victim was walking, sources said. On Sunday morning locals spotted a body lying down with a deep cut injury on the head. Uthumalai police then rushed to the spot and held inquiries. Sources claimed it as a political murder since the father of the victim is a former AIADMK functionary. However, Tenkasi SP R Krishnaraj denied any such motive behind the murder. Investigations revealed that Elangovan, an autodriver, was murdered over an illicit affair. His wife Uma, who’s a cook in students’ hostel, developed an illicit affair with M Muthu Kumar (32) of Puthumanai. Since Elangovan came to know of it, Uma along with Muthu Kumar, murdered Elangovan. Uma and Muthu Kumar were arrested and hunt is on to nab two other friends of Muthu Kumar involved in the murder, the SP said.



