Heavy rains hit normal life in southern districts, flash floods in waterfalls

People being rescued by Fire and Rescue Services personnel with an inflatable boat from a locality

Madurai :

Several parts of Kanniyakumari received torrential rains on Saturday and some parts in its neighboring Tirunelveli and Tenaski districts. However, the rainfall subsided gradually since Sunday noon and relief and restoration works are on in full swing.





Kanniyakumari was the worst hit as several low lying areas were inundated. Kanniyakumari Collector M Arvind inspected waterlogged areas, rescue efforts and arrangements made in relief shelters. The Collector said as many as 388 persons, including 61 children from a total of 123 families have been evacuated and accommodated in nine relief shelters in taluks of Thovalai, Thiruvattar, Killiyoor and Vilavancode.





Meanwhile, flash floods were reported in Courtallam waterfall in Tenkasi district and in Chinna Suruli falls in Theni district. Forest Department officials are cordoning off the waterfall areas.





Copious inflow in dams





Torrential rain over the last few days has led to copious inflow in major dams. There’s a heavy downpour with a record of 23 cm in catchment areas of upper and lower Kothayar. The discharge of large amounts of water from the dams caused inundation in parts of Ezhudesam, Tharisanakoppu, Nithiravilai and Keeriparai. Around 15,000 cusecs of water is being discharged from four dams including Pechiparai, Perunchai, Chittar-I and Chittar-II since 11 am.





The rain catchments in Papanasam and Manimuthar experienced 275 mm and 102.8 mm, respectively in Tirunelveli district.





Kumari District Fire Officer B Saravana Babu said nearly 50 inmates from the inundated locations have been rescued in morning hours with the aid of six inflatable boats. However, it’s a formidable task for the brigades at Vallakadavu as the boat capsized thrice. It’s also a challenging task for the brigades at the inundated Pallikal near Vaikaloor, the DFO said.





According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall is much higher, compared to the rains of 2019 and 2020. IMD officials said that rain gauges have measured 1,092 mm rainfall in October in south Tamil Nadu districts and this is around three times what has been received i.e. 486.90 mm during the same period in 2020.



