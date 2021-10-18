Memorial visits mark start of AIADMK’s golden jubilee fete

AIADMK leaders pay floral tributes to J Jayalalithaa at her memorial on Marina on Sunday

Chennai :

While AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and his deputy and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami marked the occasion at AIADMK headquarters, ousted leader VK Sasikala celebrated it at MG Ramachandran’s memorial house in the city.





After visiting the exhibition at MGR’s residence, she also released a special golden jubilee book on AIADMK besides hoisting the party’s flag. About 500 supporters of Sasikala have gathered near the MGR’s memorial to welcome their leader.





Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam and his deputy and former CM Palaniswami also visited Jayalalithaa’s memorial and paid floral tributes to their leader.





After visiting Jayalalithaa’s memorial at Marina, the AIADMK leaders went to the party office and released the special golden jubilee book of AIADMK. The AIADMK golden jubilee celebrations will also be held in neighboring Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharastra, Delhi, and in Andaman.





AIADMK party functionaries across the state distributed sweets to the people on the occasion of the inaugural of the golden jubilee on Sunday.



