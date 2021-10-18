Sasikala harps on need for unity

Chennai :

“At this point of time unity is very important. Party and cadre should stay united for bringing AIADMK back to power for serving the people,” she said at a gathering in MGR’s Ramapuram Garden here to celebrate the 50 years of AIADMK’s founding.





“Kazhagam Ondraga Veandum, Naam Vendragavendum -- party should get united to secure our victory,” she said.





Recalling the history when the AIADMK was split into two after the demise of party founder MG Ramachandran, she said both Janaki, wife of MGR and the then propaganda secretary J Jayalalithaa wanted the party to stay together.





“When it was united that time, the AIADMK came to power,” she said and indicating that difference of opinion could be sorted out with the AIADMK, which is currently under the control of its coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) and his party’s deputy and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).





Referring to her supporter’s rebuking remarks against the OPS and EPS faction, she said “we should not do the same mistake what they were doing.”





She also appealed that during any public meeting, the cadres should ensure that there should not be any derogatory speeches or statements against any AIADMK leaders. “Let us not hurt anyone,” Sasikala said.





Stating that even during the difficult period after the death of Jayalalithaa, she ensured that the AIADMK was in power, Sasikala said, “I am not in haste in coming to active politics immediately since there might be voices of dissent at that time.”



