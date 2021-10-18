Tangedco issues memo to ensure safety of field staff, proper training

Chennai :

Tangedco also directed the officials to take steps to avoid non-departmental accidents involving 84 persons and animals electrocuted due to snapping of conductors between April and August this year.





In a memo dated October 13, Tangedco’s Director (Distribution) said that nowadays accidents to the newly recruited gangman/field staff are increasing which clearly shows that the individuals are not aware of the safety precautions to adhere at the working spot and not trained properly as well.





The director said that most of the accidents occurred in the presence of senior staff accompanied by them or as per the instructions of the senior staff or the individual act on his own which lead to fatal accidents resulting in loss of human life or injuries to the staff. “Mainly all the department accidents occurred due to non-opening of Air Break switches in all the 3-phase, not noticing the flexible wires of the AB switches which came into contact with the live parts of the transformer structure,” he said, asking the chief engineers of the distribution to take steps to avoid such accidents and every accident must be analysed critically and safety classes should be arranged by AEE/Safety exclusively available in every regional office by thoroughly examining the cause of each and every accident.





“It should ensure that all the personnel protective equipment such as safety shoes, helmets, protective clothes, safety belt, rubber hand gloves are given to the field staff and are available in good condition.





The memo said that from April to August, it is observed that there are 84 numbers of electrocution occurred to non-departmental persons and animals due to the snapping of conductors. Instructions had already been given to make a special drive to fix earthing devices in the accident locations on the topmost priority and location-wise work completion report should be sent to the office, it said.