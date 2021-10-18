Ex-Norwegian minister opens KCG’s School of Fashion Technology, awards degrees

Chennai :

Erik Solheim, former minister of Norway was the chief guest on the occasion and prior to attending the graduation ceremony, he inaugurated the School of Fashion Technology of KCG College.





Hans Jacob Frydenlund, Norway’s Ambassador to India, was the guest of honour.





A total of 60 rank holders and toppers received their degrees on the solemn occasion and 1,467 students virtually got their degrees. Commencing the ceremony, Principal Dr P Deiva Sundari highlighted the vision, mission and academic achievements of the college.





The Principal in her report said, “KCG College of Technology has been in the forefront of academic excellence. Living up to the noble vision of its founder Dr KCG Verghese, the college strongly believes in the concept of holistic education and strives to achieve its mission of preparing students to meet the challenges posed by the 21st century.”





After releasing the KCG College Research Brochure, Erik Solheim delivered the Graduation Day Address. In his address he suggested Mahatma Gandhi as an ideal role model to follow for his contributions to India in fighting the strong British colonial rule with non-violence. He also fervently encouraged the graduands to work towards and contribute to establishing an Ecological Civilisation. His final advice to the graduands was to “Be kind, work hard and never stop being curious.”



