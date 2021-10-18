CPM urges Minister to release expert panel report on KP Park tenements

Chennai :

In a statement, CPM Central Chennai district secretary G Selva said that the dilapidated tenements at KP Park near Pulianthope were demolished in 2018 and 864 new tenements were constructed in its place. “Even after the completion of the construction, it was not handed over to the beneficiaries. Only after CPM held a protest, the tokens were given to beneficiaries through the lot system on February 5 last year. But, the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board issued a notice asking the beneficiaries to pay Rs 1.5 lakh each for the allotment,” he said.



