TN Health Minister asks IIT-M to ensure proper care for animals on campus

Chennai :

He said, according to October 2020 census, there were 188 dogs on the premises. “The management monitors the animals on the campus and volunteers are being maintained to oversee the work. The complex has two sheds of 10,600 sqft and employs nine permanent staff to provide food and care for the animals. While 14 dogs were released, two escaped and 29 were adopted. As many as 56 dogs have died in the past year,” said the Health Minister.





He added that there are 87 dogs on the campus currently. “When asked about the cause of deaths, the management said that it was due to illness and some of them of old age. The carcass of a dog has been sent for an autopsy and the reason of death is yet to be determined,” Subramanian said.





Meanwhile, the IIT management said there were 200 deer on the campus and many have died of dog bites. “The management has been told to take care of both dogs and deer,” the Minister added.





According to IIT data, 92 deer have died in 2018. Of these, 55 were reported dead of dog bites. While 38 died in 2019, 28 died in 2020 and 3 in 2021. The lowest number of deer deaths was reported this year. The Health Minister said, according to a court order, the Corporation must be notified of any new dogs taking shelter on the campus.







