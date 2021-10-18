Complaint filed over TN Governor e-impersonation

“Miscreants created fake e-mail accounts impersonating the Governor and mails with objectionable contents have been reported recently...,” Raj Bhavan stated in an official release.
Chennai: Governor RN Ravi on Sunday said that a complaint has been filed with the police after Raj Bhavan came to know of miscreants creating fake e-mail accounts impersonating Ravi, a release stated. “Miscreants created fake e-mail accounts impersonating the Governor and mails with objectionable contents have been reported recently...,” Raj Bhavan stated in an official release. It further clarified that the official email of Raj Bhavan is govtam@nic.in (govtam[at]nic[dot]in) and the official Twitter account is @rajbhavan_tn.
Conversations