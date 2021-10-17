New admission in TN government schools to continue till November

Chennai :

During the current academic year, the number of new admissions in the State-run schools has increased compared to the previous year as most of the parents, who incurred financial losses during the lockdown, could not offer to pay the fees for their children in the self-financing institutions.





The School Education department also made the admission process easy this year by admitting the students in the government schools even without a Transfer Certificate (TC), which was mandatory till last year. Accordingly, parents have admitted their children to State-run schools using only Aadhar cards.





A senior official from the School Education Department told DT NEXT that apart from continuing new admissions till November, the district education authorities were also instructed to retain the admitted students by making them to come to schools once they would be opened from November 1.





He pointed out that as the new State government gave an assurance that native Tamils, especially those that have studied Tamil-medium in government, schools will be given priority in recruitment for government posts, the number of students joining Tamil-medium in the state-run institutions have also increased.





"All the headmasters of the government schools have been told to instruct the teachers, who should ensure that all the newly admitted students attend the physical classes from November 1", he added.





Stating that more than 2,500 students from CBSE schools have also joined various government and government-aided schools across the state, he said "the management of the schools will also ensure that these students also retained".





Claiming that new admissions to government and government-aided schools have crossed 2.8 lakh last year, he said, “this year the figure is expected to increase by four lakh".





He said with admissions in the State-run schools have further increased this year, the government has already improved the infrastructure of its institutions during the lockdown period based on the additional enrollment of the students.





Accordingly, the improvement of the infrastructure includes constructing additional classrooms, recruiting teachers based on the requirement, setting up additional toilet facilities, and improving IT labs.





At present more than 45,000 government and government-aided schools were functioning across the State and catering education to more than 65 lakh students.