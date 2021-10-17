PMK condemns state for buying a unit of power at rs 20

Chennai :

"TANGEDCO is already reeling under severe debt of Rs 1.59 lakh crore and at this time state govt and TANGEDCO should focus on reducing the debt and loss. State should devise plans to tackle the present shortage of power and future needs", said Ramadoss, in a statement.





Based on the news carried by DT NEXT titled "TN buys power at Rs 20/unit to tackle crisis", Ramadoss said that state govt is buying electricity from outside market at the rate of five times the production cost. Though the peak power demand of the state is just 13,500, in recent days, which is less than the usual, the private power companies supplying power to the state have substantially reduced their production resulting in severe power shortage.





To prevent power cuts, the state govt has been buying power from the outside market and on some days the maximum power purchase has gone up to 2,850 megawatt. If the situation continues TANGEDCO will be pushed to a situation that it cannot recover, said Ramadoss.