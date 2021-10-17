TN man figures in CBI list of accused in elite CoBRA recruitment case

Chennai :

CoBRA is a specialized force raised within CRPF for guerilla and jungle warfare-type operations for dealing with extremists and insurgents.





An FIR in this regard was lodged after it was now learnt that some constables who participated in Pre-Induction Training at Cobra School of Jungle Warfare and Tactics in Belgaum in 2018 and failed, had managed to get inducted in CoBRA unit.





The accused CRPF jawan from Tamil Nadu is indetifed as Vel Murugan, posted in Delhi and is a native of Andipatti, Theni.





The CBI booked Shashi Kanwar, Manoj Kumar, Rahul Rathi, Velmurugan, Mohith Kumar Rathi all working in various office of CoBRA and Sandeep Kumar, ex-CoBRA along unknown officials of CoBRA and CSJW&T as accused on charges of criminal conspiracy, abusing their official position and demanding and accepting legal gratification to induct failed candidates into CoBRA Battalion by illegal means.





Complainants alleged that the constables had demanded and obtained bribes from the failed trainee-constables for inducting them into the CoBRA unit.





An internal enquiry revealed that bribes of Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 were charged by five personnel of the CRPF from failed candidates who were later selected for the elite unit, said CBI FIR.