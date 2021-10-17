Sasikala sends out a clear message with her MGR memorial visit

VK Sasikala; The stone that has 'Party General Secretary' below her name. Image: Daily Thanthi

Chennai :

VK Sasikala visited AIADMK's founder and former CM MG Ramachandran's memorial in T. Nagar on the occasion of the party's 50th founding day.





She at first paid respects to MGR and then hoisted the party flag in the memorial.









Sasikala released a book on MGR in the presence of his relatives at the memorial in T Nagar on Sunday. Photo: Manivasagan





Marking the occasion, Sasikala unveiled a commemorative stone that read 'Party's General Secretary VK Sasikala'. The AIADMK party jointly led by Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam had amended a by-law doing away with the general secratary post, replacing it with chief coordinator and deputy coordinator posts.





With the stone being in clear defiance of the current leaders of the party, Sasikala could possibly be hinting at her political plans following AIADMK's drubbing in Tamil Nadu assembly polls and the recently concluded civic polls.





Sasikala had earlier ruled out prospects of participating in active politics before the assembly elections, possibly for the fear of hampering AIADMK's chances by voicing dissent.





Here's the video of Sasikala visiting MGR memorial:







