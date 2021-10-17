OPS to Stalin: Urge northern states to lift cracker ban

Chennai :

“Deepavali festival is all set to be celebrated in the nation. However, the blanket ban on crackers by the Rajasthan, Odisha, Haryana, and Delhi governments has shattered the business opportunities of the Tamil Nadu firecrackers manufacturing units.





Therefore, the Chief Minister should either speak to his counterparts over the phone or should send ministers to convince the CMs who have banned crackers for this Deepavali season,” the former CM said in a statement.





He also recalled the recent letters of Tamil Nadu CM to Chief Ministers of Delhi, Rajasthan, Odisha and Haryana seeking to remove ban on crackers. He further said that ndustries in Sivakasi are manufacturing only the green crackers as per the direction of the Supreme Court.