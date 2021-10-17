Rs 140 crore allocated for Tiruchy bus stand, works to commence soon: Nehru

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters, the minister KN Nehru said, the government is committed to provide clean drinking water to all the people and as a part of the programme, several over head tanks are being constructed across the state and in Tiruchy one such tanks would be constructed with an estimate cost of Rs 4.50 crore to facilitate uninterrupted water supply to the residents of Pirattiyur, Ramji Nagar, Karumandapam and E-Pudhur.





Meanwhile, the minister said that the urban local body polls would be conducted soon and the Chief Minister has instructed to hold the elections at the earliest and the works are underway, he said.





He refused the charges of DMK having been backed by the officials who had fetched more seats in the just gone rural local body polls. He said that the people have recognised the good works of DMK government and the election results are based on the people’s trust.





“This was during the AIADMK rule, the officials fully supported the AIADMK candidates but now, that did not take place at all and every one was aware that even a few of DMK candidates lost in the just gone rural local body polls with a meagre margin,” he pointed out.





While answering to a query about the status of the much awaited integrated bus terminal in Tiruchy, the minister said that an official sanction of Rs 140 crore has been made already and the initial works are on progress and soon the Chief Minister MK Stalin would lay foundation stone for the bus stand which would be completed in a year, Nehru assured.