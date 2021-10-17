MP launches internship on constituency activities

Chennai :

The internship programme is mainly targeted at “students and youth from humble socio-economic backgrounds. It has been a long standing dream for me (Jothimani) to make such opportunities available in Tamil Nadu,” said Jothimani, in a series of tweets.





CALLING FOR INTERNS TO WORK ON PARLIAMENTARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND CONSTITUENCY DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS WITH THE KARUR MP



To Register: https://t.co/NLZiD28HLd



(1/n) pic.twitter.com/u6zqzgTmLA — Jothimani (@jothims) October 15, 2021





The inspiration for rolling out such an internship programme for Jothimani seems to have come from United States as she said that during her visit to US to attend a programme for youth in politics, 15 years ago, she had the chance to interact with the politicians there and she had noted that such internship programmes provide opportunities for youth to work with the politicians closely.





“For the interns, it opened the doors to experience first-hand, the intricacies of politics, governance, political organising and gave them a chance to work with govt departments and implement their ideas for reform. I had wondered why such opportunities are not available in our country,” said Jothimani.





Though some organisations are providing the opportunity to work with the MPs most of the youth who attend the programmes are from reputed educational institutions and higher socio-economic backgrounds. With a view to provide opportunities which are accessible to all, the internship programme has been launched.





The period of the programme varies from one month to one year and a certificate will be provided.





“The certificates and experience will add value when you apply for higher studies or employment,” added Jothimani.