Supporters erupt in joy over Sasi’s return

Chennai :

Sasikala, however, smiled and evaded queries of media persons if she was planning to visit the AIADMK headquarters.





The ousted leader, who meditated in front of Jayalalithaa’s memorial, was seen fighting tears. Slogans from Sasikala supporters like “Thyaaga Thalaivi Chinnamma” (leader of sacrifices), “Kazhaga podhu seyalalar (party general secretary) Chinnamma and long live chinamma” rented the air . Notably, supporters came from both AIADMK and AMMK.





The party cadre erupted in joy welcoming their leader, who was in a five-month exile after completing her four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case. Posters and banners welcoming her re-entry were spotted in T Nagar, Anna Salai (Mount Road) and Kamaraj Salai (Beach Road).





“The fight for legacy will continue and AIADMK needs a strong leader and only Chinamma can fill the vacuum,” said Alapakkam Jeevanandham. “It’s a Deepavali for us. Only Chinnamma can fight against the DMK and lead the party,” said Pon Thilagar, a die-hard supporter from Maduravoyal.