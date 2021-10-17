Civic poll winners to assume office on October 20

Vellore :

Indirect elections for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson will be conducted two days later on October 22, officials revealed.





While panchayat presidents and ward members will assume office in their respective panchayats, panchayat union ward members will take the oath of office in the respective panchayat unions while district panchayat ward members will undertake the same exercise in the respective district panchayat offices, officials revealed.





As the DMK has stormed all the 20 panchayat unions in Vellore, Ranipet, and Tirupattur districts, selection of persons to the top posts will be a mere formality with those with clout expected to occupy these posts.





However, in a bid to ensure an absolute majority in panchayat unions where the DMK lacks this, horse-trading has already started in a bid to woo those from other parties especially independents to its side.





Of the 19 wards in Nemili PU in Ranipet district, the DMK’s tally is 8, while the PMK has 5, AIADMK 4, and independents 2.





As the DMK needs 10 to ensure the majority, approaches have been made to PMK and independent councilors while the AIADMK with 4 has also approached the PMK toward the same end.





In the Kandili panchayat union with 22 wards in the Tirupattur district, the breakup of ward winners is DMK 10, AIADMK 8, BJP 1, and Independents 3. As the ruling dispensation needs 12 for the absolute majority, talks are on with the independents to lure them to the DMK side.





Similarly, of the 15 wards in Natrampalli panchayat union in the same district, the DMK has 7, AIADMK 5, DMDK 1, and independent 2.





As 8 wards are needed for the absolute majority, the Dravidian major is in talks with independents.