Probe into Thoothukudi encounter killing begins

Madurai :

The most wanted criminal Duraimurugan (44), a native of Kootampuli, Thoothukudi, who gave tough time for the police, remained elusive for long years with several cases of crime pending.





However, Thoothukudi police, while attempting to nab him, came under attack leaving two cops injured on Friday. Ultimately, the police opened fire in self-defense, sources said. Thoothukudi Judicial Magistrate–II, RH Uma Devi launched a probe into killing after inspecting Kovalam seashore, where the incident occurred, and took stock of the forensic evidence.





Subsequently, the magistrate enquired injured cops including SI Raj Prabu and constable David Raja, who are under treatment in Government Medical College Hospital in Thoothukudi, about the incident. The Magistrate held inquiries with the victim’s family and also inspected the body of Duraimurugan at the mortuary.