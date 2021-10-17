Vellore cops arrest 4 women thieves

Vellore :

According to police, Kuila (31) wife of Murugesan of Vellore and a contract employee with the Vellore corporation got into an auto to reach the old bus stand. When the vehicle reached Vellore South police station, four women — identified as Gayathrir (39), Geeta (28), Latha (29), and Sathya (30) all from Salem — boarded the same vehicle and in the guise of talking to Kuila picked her purse of Rs 3000 cash.





When the woman reached the old bus stand, she found no cash and realized that only her co-passengers could have stolen the cash. She immediately raised a hue and cry following which locals nabbed the four and handed them over to the Vellore north police station. Investigation revealed the quartet to be habitual offenders. They were remanded to custody.