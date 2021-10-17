Drones to be deployed to watch flow in 3 Vellore rivers

Vellore :

At least ten police stations located in areas abutting the Palar, Ponnai and Kaundanya rivers have been asked to monitor rainfall and water situation to ensure that no mishap occurs, police sources revealed.





All three rivers are in spate due to heavy rain in both Vellore district and in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the Mordana dam near Gudiyattam surplussing and the north-east monsoon expected to become active shortly.





Hence police stations near these rivers have been tasked with monitoring daily rainfall, river levels to ensure that those living in the vicinity of the water bodies do not suffer any untoward incidents.





Hence most stations like Vellore north police station have pressed drones into service to monitor the situation. A senior police official said that daily reports collated from the ten stations would be forwarded to the disaster management control room at Chennai controlled by an ADSP.