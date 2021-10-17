Tamil Nadu ryots condemn cops’ brutal action

Chennai :

“Following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the farmer’s body had called for a nationwide protest seeking the arrest of those involved in it including Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra. As part of it, a call was given to burn effigies of Modi, Shah, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath on October 15,” the association general secretary P Shanmugham said in a statement.





However, the BJP supporters tried to prevent the protest from taking place at Mayiladuthurai and Karur.





At Mayiladuthurai, BJP supporters gave a police complaint and also gathered near the place of protest to create confusion. He said that the police arrested Auto-driver Ranjith who brought the effigies.