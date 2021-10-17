Tamil Nadu ryots condemn cops’ brutal action

Tamil Nadu Vivasaigal Sangam on Saturday condemned the Mayiladuthurai police for brutally attacking its office bearers and CPM town secretary when they tried to burn the effigies of BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah over UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people including four farmers were killed.
Chennai:
“Following the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the farmer’s body had called for a nationwide protest seeking the arrest of those involved in it including Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra. As part of it, a call was given to burn effigies of Modi, Shah, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath on October 15,” the association general secretary P Shanmugham said in a statement.
However, the BJP supporters tried to prevent the protest from taking place at Mayiladuthurai and Karur.
At Mayiladuthurai, BJP supporters gave a police complaint and also gathered near the place of protest to create confusion. He said that the police arrested Auto-driver Ranjith who brought the effigies.
