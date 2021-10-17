Mom kills kid, ends life in Dindigul

Madurai :

The deceased victims have been identified as Akino Princey (24) and her son Thimos Livi (4). The incident came to the knowledge of Dindigul Taluk police at around 2 p.m., sources said. A preliminary inquiry reveals that it could be a case of suspected suicide.





According to a complaint lodged by Arockiadoss, brother of Princey, the deceased, her husband was a chronic alcoholic and she got frustrated over his behavior before taking such an extreme steps.





Sources said Princey pushed her son Livi forcibly into the well with the intent to kill him and she jumped down the well later. The bodies were retrieved by Fire and Rescue services personnel from the well and taken to GH for post mortem. Dindigul police have filed a case under Section 174 of CrPC, sources said.