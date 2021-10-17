Marble, battery removed from throat, ear of 2 boys at Tiruvannamalai GH

Tiruvannamalai :

Aswin (7) son of Silambarasan, a daily wage earner of Vettavalam about 30 km from Tiruvannamalai, had a glass marble lodged in his throat when he inadvertently swallowed it while playing with friends.





He was taken to the nearby PHC but was advised to rush him to the medical college hospital. A team of medics led by ENT specialist Dr. Ilanchezhian at the hospital used an endoscope to retrieve the marble without invasive surgery.





The same day they also removed a small battery lodged in the inner ear of Mutharasan (5) son of Mubarak Basha of Chengam. The battery part of a toy was inadvertently put in the ear and this too was removed by the same team. It may be recalled that the same team removed a coin lodged in the throat of a boy a couple of months ago.