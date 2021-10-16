History-sheeter killed in ‘police encounter’ in Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi :

The ‘encounter’ happened when the accused person V Duraimurugan assaulted policemen who cornered him in the Muthiahpuram Pottalkadu area, police said. In eight districts, including Thoothukudi, the 39-year-old Duraimurugan had 35 cases, which included seven cases of murder, a senior police official said. Police personnel spotted him at Pottalkadu. Duraimurugan is the prime accused in the abduction and murder of Jagadeesh of Tenkasi district, whose body was buried in Tirunelveli. “When Duraimurugan was spotted, he attacked a constable with a machete and when a sub-inspector asked him to surrender and fired a warning shot, he was also attacked. The SI opened fire in self-defence, 3 rounds were fired,” the officer said. Two of his accomplices escaped.