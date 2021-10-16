Man arrested for cheating Thanjai Corporation by subletting shops

Chennai :

Mani (55) of Arulanandam Nagar in Thanjavur took two shops at the new bus stand belonging to the Thanjavur civic administration in 2001 for a monthly rent of Rs 2,114. However, in 2014, he gave one of the shops to Tasmac for Rs 10,500 and the other for Rs 8,000 and got Rs 17.92 lakh. Meanwhile, the Commissioner Saravanan Kumar, who came to know about this, asked the revenue officer Ashokan to lodge a complaint against him. Police, who after registering a case conducted an investigation and arrested Mani on Friday. Later, he was produced before the court and was lodged in the sub jail.