Orathanadu farmer electrocutedin his field by snapped electric line

Chennai :

Jayaraman (62), a resident from Thalaiyamangalam village near Orathanadu in Thanjavur, a tenant farmer was cultivating a land belonging to a farmer Baskar in the locality. He went to irrigate the field on Friday morning and he stepped onto the snapped live electric line that was lying on the field and died on the spot. Orathanadu police retrieved the body and sent it to the GH.