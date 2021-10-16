Sat, Oct 16, 2021

Orathanadu farmer electrocutedin his field by snapped electric line

A farmer was electrocuted after he accidently stepped onto the snapped live electric line lying on his field on Friday.

Chennai:
Jayaraman (62), a resident from Thalaiyamangalam village near Orathanadu in Thanjavur, a tenant farmer was cultivating a land belonging to a farmer Baskar in the locality. He went to irrigate the field on Friday morning and he stepped onto the snapped live electric line that was lying on the field and died on the spot. Orathanadu police retrieved the body and sent it to the GH.
