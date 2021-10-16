Tamil Nadu government appoints members for state SC/ST Commission

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a press communique, said that High Court Judge Sivakumar will be the Chairperson of the Commission and Punitha Pandian, Editor of ‘Dalit Murasu’ magazine, will be Deputy Chairperson. The commission will also have five more persons, advocate Kumaradevan, Ezhil Ilangovan (a writer), Leelavathi Dhanaraj (social activist involved in imparting education to tribal children), advocate Ilanchezhian and Professor Raghupathi. The period of the members of the SC/ST commission will be three years and they will ensure that the legal rights of SCs and STs are protected. The members will also advise the state government on important issues affecting the lives of socially marginalised people.