Man hangs to death within an hour of wife’s suicide in Arakkonam

Chennai :

Police said that Babu (38) and Krishnaveni (37) were married for 17 years and had two children. Residents of Ammanur near Arakkonam, they frequently quarreled over Babu’s lack of work and his alcoholism. On Wednesday afternoon, a frustrated Krishnaveni hanged herself in the small eatery she operated after a quarrel. When Babu heard of his wife’s death and on seeing her body, he also went home and hanged himself within an hour of his wife’s death. Krishnaveni’s relatives carried both bodies without informing police. Based on a complaint by the Ammanur VAO, police registered a case.