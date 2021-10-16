CM calls Class 6 girl in Hosur, assures of school reopening on Nov 1

Chennai :

“You can go to school again when it re-starts on November 1,” he said after she sought to know when the schools would reopen. Prajna of Titan Township, Hosur, wrote to the CM seeking to know when she can return to school. She had mentioned her contact number in the letter. On Friday the CM, took time off his hectic schedule and called her up. It was then that he gave her the assurance, an official press release said.During the brief chat, Stalin said, “Don’t worry. Obey your teacher’s instructions on maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols.” And the parting words were: Study well.