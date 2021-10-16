7 technical institutions from State bag AICTE Clean and Smart Campus award

Chennai :

Two government-aided polytechnic colleges, four private engineering colleges, and one deemed-to-be university from the State, which participated in several rounds and appeared in various evaluations carried out by the AICTE, got the awards. In addition, three institutions from the State also took first positions.





In contrast, only two institutions from Karnataka and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Maharashtra were among the list of awardees.





The Council said that the award aims to seek engagement with all stakeholders, primarily the student community, to draw their attention towards the immense scope and potential that technology offered for abstract objectives such as cleanliness, sustainability and the environment.





The rising use of technology, especially Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, cloud and automation, has immense potential to re-model campuses into smart campuses, the Council said.





Of the three aided colleges reached the final round, Thiagarajar Polytechnic College, Salem, and Murugappa Polytechnic College, Chennai, won the award.





Of the five deemed-to-be universities that came to the final round of evaluation, one institution in the suburban Chennai won the award.





The award was divided into four categories of institutions –approved polytechnics, engineering colleges, deemed-to-be universities offering technical courses, and technical colleges coming under institute intervention in Indian knowledge system (IKS).





On the assessment of clean campus, the judges emphasised cleanliness in and around the campus and waste minimisation, water conservation and management, including wastewater management and reuse and rainwater harvesting, environment-friendly activities adopted and practised, campus greenery within to provide pollution-free air and carbon-sink.





With regard to smart campus, emphasis was on the impact of deployment of digital technology in order for the students, faculty and management to reduce consumption of natural resources such as paper, gas and energy.





Similarly, creating an ecosystem to ‘smartly’ connect and share information with each other at the campus, institute and national level was also stressed.