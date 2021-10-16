Good flow in Palar river brings cheer and distress to Vellore farmers

Vellore :

Farmers were elated at the filling up of irrigation tanks and ground water level being recharged, specially, in rain-fed areas, the agriculture prospects were exuberant, sources said.





Heavy rain in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh resulted in the increased flow in the Palar as the Pillur dam on TN-AP border has also been surplussing, official sources revealed.





The increased flow resulted in water flowing over the ground level causeway across the Palar at Virinchipuram, 12 km from Vellore. While the excess flow resulted in the Vellore district administration banning bathing and washing clothes in the river as also venturing into the water to take selfies, Seduvalai farmers were peeved that due to the inlet channels to the Saduperi lake on the outskirts of Vellore town not being desilted, surplus water from the brimming Seduvalai irrigation tank seeped in and inundated farmlands where groundnut crop has been raised.





Meanwhile, surplus water from Mordana dam resulted in a ground level bridge at Agravaram across the Palar being washed away leaving residents fuming at the long delay in building a proper bridge.