Teacher held for caning, kicking Class 12 student

Chennai :

A video of the teacher thrashing the student on Wednesday (October 13) was made by other students in the class and uploaded on social media which turned viral. The incident took place at Nandanar Boys High school in Chidambaram.





The teacher, identified as Subramanian, was infuriated after a student did not attend his previous class and on Wednesday he made him kneel down and resorted to caning. The teacher had also kicked the student repeatedly. After the video went viral, the student, who was given corporal punishment complained to the school principal, who in turn reported the matter to the education department. The school in-charge Sundara Pandian said that he had reported the matter to the police. The state in its order has clearly mentioned that the students can prefer both offline and online classes and the punishment meted out to the student during the pandemic period was decried with the state education department taking up the matter seriously. The teacher was produced before the Cuddalore judicial magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody. The Education Dept officials said that a department-level inquiry would be conducted and necessary action would be taken.