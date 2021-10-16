Traffic diversion at Santhome

Chennai :

A press release from the Greater Chennai Police said light motor vehicles and motorcycles that proceed from Santhome High Road towards Gandhi Statue will be diverted at Karaneeswarar Koil Street junction into Karaneeswarar Pagoda Street, Ambedkar Bridge, Dr Natesan Road and MRTS to enter Kamarajar Salai.





MTC buses will be diverted at Santhome point towards Kutchery Road to reach Luz junction, Karpagambal Nagar Main Road, Dr PS Sivasamy Salai, Royapettah HIGH ROAD and Dr RK Salai.





Vehicular traffic from Kamarajar Salai towards Santhome High Road will be diverted at beach service road near Lloyds Road junction into Foreshore Road towards Light House and Karaneeswarar Koil Street junction.





The vehicles proceeding to Light House, Santhome High Road from Dr RK Salai will be diverted at Light House MRTS towards Kamarajar Salai, Lloyds service road and Foreshore Road to reach Light House.