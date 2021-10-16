86 pc of drug-resistant TB cases cured in Tamil Nadu: Report

Chennai :

Under the programme, tuberculosis patients have been identified, and testing along with required treatment were being given. Tuberculosis testing for all those living with HIV and HIV testing for all TB patients is being done in Tamil Nadu.





During the pandemic, the field staff, as per the directions of the Union Health Ministry, provided outpatient treatment for patients in Tamil Nadu. Tuberculosis drugs for 39,222 TB patients across the State have been delivered to their locations by field workers during the pandemic. In addition, mucus samples are being taken at home, according to the treatment protocol. Radiology procedures are being done at homes and continuous telephonic monitoring of the patient condition is also being carried out, the report said.





The State Health department is also monitoring the treatment of tuberculosis in private hospitals by providing information on the distribution of tuberculosis drugs in all pharmacies through the website. Since August 2021, 42,797 tests have been performed and 465 TB patients have been identified through TB ​​diagnostic camps, the report stated.