AIADMK leader evicted from counting hall to move rights panel

Vellore :

Conveying his decision to DT Next, he said, “I will move the SHRC after providing the AIADMK top brass with a copy of my complaint.” While each candidate was allowed two agents each inside the counting centre, the votes (one vote each for village panchayat president, village panchayat ward, Panchayat union ward and district panchayat ward) polled were sorted away from common gaze with votes for each category being put in buckets and carried to an upper floor for counting.





“This took candidates agents by surprise as in addition to finding out which room the votes were being counted the 2 agents allowed to monitor the counting process found it difficult to keep track of votes in four rooms. A police officer present at the counting centre pushed me out of the room when I went to check about this. But, DMK ward secretaries were freely entering the room,” Appu said. Also “we strongly feel that when votes were taken to the upper floor, officials interchanged votes to benefit the ruling party, as polling staff fearing action refrained from commenting on this,” he alleged.





Claiming that votes were found without seals and when this was pointed out, he said that officials asked those complaining to go to court as that was the way they would count.





Pointing out that the party cadre were peeved at the reaction of AIADMK deputy coordinator KP Munusamy to DMK general secretary Duraimiurugan’s “MGR a DMK traitor” comment, Appu said he just stopped with just a condemnation statement. As AIADMK depended on the MGR charisma to garner rural votes, “Munusamy’s reaction that Duraimurugan was at his peak and that nothing can be done was not what grass roots cadre expected. It only proved that caste was more important than party loyalty as both belonged to the same caste,” a party worker lamented.