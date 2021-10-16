CM urges PM to free 23 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai :

“The Prime Minister should intervene in the long standing issue between Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen and should bring a permanent solution. The Prime Minister should direct the External Affairs Ministry to urge the Sri Lankan government to release the 23 fishermen,” the CM said in a DO letter written to Modi.





The 23 fishermen from Nagapattinam went into the sea on October 11 and when they were fishing near Paruthithurai fishing harbour in Sri Lanka, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested and took them to Karainagar, where they have been isolated.





Stalin said that it was saddening that fishermen from the state were continuously being harassed by the Sri Lankan Navy and Prime Minister by following the due regulations should find a permanent solution to the issue.