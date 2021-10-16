Mini truckers honour milestones too on Ayudha Pooja

Tiruvannamalai :

While it is common for locals to perform poojas to their tools, which help them earn a living, this was the first time that pooja was done for a milestone.





Enquiries revealed that this was the work of a group of mini-truck drivers from Bengaluru who come to Tiruvannamalai daily to pick up flower loads for their metropolis.





As most cover the 220-km distance between two towns in less than six hours, sources said that drivers would be elated when they spot the milestone, which stated that they were only 13 km from their destination.





Hence, they decorated up the milestone with flowers and broke coconuts as part of the pooja. Similar pooja was performed to another milestone on the Gudiyattam-Katpadi Road.