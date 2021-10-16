Sat, Oct 16, 2021

Temples opened as per rule, not under BJP’s pressure: Sekarbabu

Published: Oct 16,202107:39 AM

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekarbabu on Friday said that the state government did not yield to the pressure of BJP in opening the temples on weekends.

HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu at Sri Kapaleeswarar temple in Chennai on Friday
Chennai:
“The rule is based on the principles of justice and will never yield to any pressure. A rule will yield to pressures only when it is dominated by corruption and there is no absolute control on the issues. The decision was based on the demands of the devotees and the recommendations of the officials,” said Sekarbabu, while replying to media persons, when asked about BJP claiming that the decision to open the places of worship was based on the pressure exerted by them.

Sekarbabu also visited the temples and carried out inspection and said that people are thanking CM MK Stalin for opening the places of worship.
