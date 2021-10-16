VCK lauds Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, welcomes actor to enter politics

Thiruchirapalli :

Talking to reporters, Thirumavalavan said that the DMK front has registered a landslide victory in the just concluded rural local body polls in which VCK contested in as many as 43 union council seats and won four district councillor posts apart from 27 union council and three district council posts which showed that the people have accepted the VCK with a hope that it would do good to the people.





Stating that the main objective of all democratic political parties is to stand together to prevent the BJP from coming to power in 2024, the VCK chief called on the like-minded parties to stand united in this cause.





Meanwhile, Thirumavalavan lauded the victory of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam candidates and claimed that it may not be termed as the preamble for the political entry of actor Vijay. “At the same time, VCK welcomes actor Vijay if he wishes to come to politics,” stressed Thirumavalavan.





In the meantime, the VCK chief opined that there was no powerful leadership in AIADMK and the party was fully dependent on the BJP. The AIADMK was struggling to select its president and general secretary. “The AIADMK will face decline until it depends on the BJP,” he opined.





Meanwhile, Thirumavalavan lauded Chief Minister MK Stalin’s strategy in seeking support of Chief Ministers of other states against the NEET.