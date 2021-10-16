TRB on recruitment spree as schools reopen for all classes

Chennai :

The recruitments include computer teachers, computer instructors, special category teachers’ appointments for music, drawing and sewing classes in the schools.





Except for sporadic appointments in the School Education Department through TRB, all the major appointment drives were postponed due to COVID-19 first and second wave.





A senior official from TRB, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, change in the government has also further delayed in the recruitment process for various teacher posts.





“Soon after the new government took over, there were also reports that the TRB might be merged with Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, another state-recruitment agency,” he said adding “however, the tie-up plan did not work out due to differences of opinion between authorities.”





However, the TRB official said that apart from Class 11 and Class 12, schools for all the standards will start functioning and therefore, it was decided to fill up the existing vacancies as soon as possible.





“Accordingly, in the first phase, about 50 computer teachers would be appointed and for which the provisional selection list has already been released,” he said adding “gradually other vacancies will also be filled as per the requirements.”





Pointing out that as the elementary and middle-level schools will be opened, the existing vacancies in subjects like music, drawing and sewing will also be filled. “At present certificate verifications of the candidates for getting appointed to this post will be done from October 23,” he added.





Teachers for polytechnic colleges





The official said as the classes for first-year students in government polytechnic colleges will begin soon, the TRB will also conduct the long-pending direct recruitment of lecturers in those state-run institutions.





“The list of existing vacancies in regular subjects will be taken into consideration and accordingly, the recruitment process will be conducted on regular basis,” he added.