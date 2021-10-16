Central zone cops announce reward for leads in murder cases

Thiruchirapalli :

According to the IG (Central Zone) V Balakrishnan, there were as many as 15 murder cases, five in Thanjavur, four in Tiruchy, two each in Ariyalur and Perambalur and one each in Pudukkottai and Mayiladuthurai still pending, though police have been probing in all angles but no breakthrough could be achieved.





So, the central zone police have sought the support of the citizens to crack the cases as the police believe that the public would also have some innovative techniques to crack such cases.





“It is a chance to prove your detective sense and work with the police in tracing the cases. If you have such any innovative idea, contact the respective Superintendent of Police,” appealed IG Balakrishnan. Similarly, there are three murder for gain cases pending in Pudukkottai, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai and the police sought the support from the public to give them valuable leads, if they know any, to proceed and resolve the case. “Public who provide vital leads in the case, will be given a cash reward of Rs 10,000,” the IG announced.



