COVID vigil up along Kerala border

Chennai :

With Tamil Nadu announcing the opening of play schools, kindergartens, and anganwadis from November 1 onwards, the state Health Department does not want to take any chances.





Health Department and police officials are conducting checks at borders in Walayar, Kanniyakumari, Gudalur, and other areas bordering Kerala. A negative RT-PCR report taken 72 hours within the journey to Tamil Nadu is necessary. Fully vaccinated people are also allowed entry into the state.





A senior Tamil Nadu Health Department official said, “Kerala is recording more than 6 times COVID-19 positive cases than our state. We are opening our schools and all other public spaces, including beaches, on Sundays. We have strict instructions from the top to have tight security at the checkposts bordering Kerala.”





With Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the opening up of all public spaces, the state Health Department does not want to take any risks by lowering guard.





Dr Manimekhalai, Professor of Microbiology in a private medical college at Chennai said, “The state is not taking any risks as it is opening up all schools.”



