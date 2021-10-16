Locals breathe easy after capture of elusive tiger

Foresters and villagers discussing the operation before the tiger was caught in The Nilgiris on Frid

Coimbatore :

The Forest Department breathed easy as they were on a relentless pursuit of the tiger in a risky terrain inside the deep forests of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR).





The local villagers were equally thrilled as they were cautioned against stepping out of their houses to avoid a conflict with the prowling tiger. But, staying indoors meant a loss of livelihood to people, who were employed in the tea estates as labourers.





Soon after a 56-year-old man was mauled to death at Devan Estate by the tiger on September 24, the Nilgiris District Collector Innocent Divya requested villagers to remain at home and officials were asked to ensure supply of essentials at their doorstep.





In the last few days, the animal was shifting its base to Masinagudi and Singara ranges infusing fear among people in those areas. They also held multiple protests demanding capture of the animal.





“We feel relieved that the tiger has been captured. The Forest Department should provide a permanent solution to prevent similar conflicts in future. Also, the villagers should be compensated for the loss incurred due to staying away from work for the past one month,” said R Muthusamy from Devan Estate.





Meanwhile, tension prevailed as media personnel staged a roadblock on the Masinagudi to Theppakadu Road around evening condemning the Forest Department for not taking them into the area after completion of the capturing operations. They charged that only a selective group of people, including children were taken to show the caged tiger.





After about 45 minutes, the media personnel withdrew the protest after officials held talks and assured an inquiry into the incident.



