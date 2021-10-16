Continue with safety measures to keep virus away, says Tamil Nadu Health Minister

Chennai :

“The district administrations have been instructed to impose fines if safety regulations are violated in public places. We urge the public to follow the rules, as several measures are being taken to bring down the numbers of COVID-19 cases in the State,” said the Health Minister.





Talking about the nurses’ protest to make permanent appointments, he said those eligible for permanent appointments will be considered and the process is underway. “Moreover, a total of 4,800 new permanent posts of nurses is also being done by the state Health department and these staff members will be appointed accordingly. A three-member committee will be formed to resolve the issue of protesting nurses within 15 days,” added the Health Minister.





On the sidelines of an event, the Health Minister said that the State aims to achieve the target of 70 per cent vaccination in Tamil Nadu with intense activities in coming days.





The Health Minister criticised the previous AIADMK government for the wastage of vaccines and low vaccination coverage and said the DMK government has moved swiftly on this. “About 67 per cent of those above the age of 18 have been vaccinated so far and in 10 more days, the State aims to vaccinate 70 per cent of the total population with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” he added.





Inaugurating the Medway Heart Institute, a tertiary cardiac centre at the Medway Hospitals in the city, he said statistics reveal that 1.86 crore people fall victim to cardiac diseases. “Healthy eating habits, exercise, abstinence from drugs, tobacco, etc. should be followed to prevent heart diseases,” he said.



