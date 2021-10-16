Vaccination fraud on the rise as places reopen in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Nelson, a 24-year-old resident of Kanniyakumari had COVID in July and could not take the vaccine after he recovered. However, as his workplace made it mandatory for everyone to provide a vaccination certificate, a healthcare worker at the local PHC asked him for his Aadhaar details and a different phone number, which would help secure a proxy certificate for him. Nelson received a certificate in his name as someone else impersonated as him and did not want the certificate for himself.





While this is not an isolated case, many private healthcare providers and healthcare workers are offering to vaccinate those below 18 without providing a certificate as registration wouldn’t be possible on CoWIN.





With schools having opened in a phased manner, many parents are keen on getting their children vaccinated. “I was approached by a healthcare worker at a local vaccination site to get my 17-year-old son vaccinated as he began to go to college recently. I am considering this and I don’t need a certificate as his safety is my priority now,” said Rajkumar K, a resident of Madipakkam. Health Department officials said that irregularities in data entry have been reported regularly and these are being addressed through CoWIN Citizen Grievance Resolution helpline at local and district levels.