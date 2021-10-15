Missing tribal woman's naked body found near Thirukazhukundram in Tamil Nadu

The body being taken for an autopsy from Vadakkupattu village in Kothimangalam on Friday

Chennai :

It is not clear if she was abducted while she was asleep from her hut, sexually assaulted and murdered by suspects or she was taken away when she stepped out in the night to attend nature's call. Police said that they could confirm sexual assualt theory only after getting post mortem report. It is possible that she resisted a rape attempt and got killed by the suspects, police noted.





The deceased was identified as Jyothi, wife of Ramu, of Vadakkupattu village in Kothimangalam. The two are daily wage labourers and were staying in one of the huts in the village.













On Friday morning Ramu found his wife was missing and he started searching for him. By 7 am locals located the nude body of the woman in the nearby rocky terrain and informed the police.





Based on the information, senior officials inclduing district SP Vijayakumar visited the scene. The body was shifted to Chengalpattu medical college for post mortem.