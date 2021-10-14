Thu, Oct 14, 2021

Stalin wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery

Published: Oct 14,202105:26 PM by PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday wished former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has been admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi, a speedy recovery.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (File Photo)
Chennai:
The former Prime Minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever. 

''Wishing Hon'ble former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, a complete and speedy recovery,'' Stalin said in a tweet.


