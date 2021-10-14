Nilgiris tiger goes missing again from forest teams’ watch

Coimbatore :

A day after the tiger was caught in camera traps in the Ombetta area, the carnivore gave a slip to the Forest Department and is likely to have moved back into the dense wildness.





Multiple teams involved in the operation commenced the operations hopeful of tranquilizing the animal on Wednesday. Teams literally rounded Bospara and Kozhikandi areas, where the tiger was located and had even requested villagers in nearby tribal hamlets not to venture out to avoid any possible conflict.





“However, the MDT-23 is too intelligent and has gone into hiding again to avoid human presence. So we have reduced the teams involved in the operation,” said Chief Wildlife warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj.





The official added that camera traps have been increased further for better monitoring of the animal. On Tuesday, the Forest Department made attempts to dart the animal, however the target was missed by a whisker.





After a futile search on Wednesday, the operations will resume again on Thursday.