Keep an eye on accused in murder cases in last 10 yrs: Tiruchy CoP

Thiruchirapalli :

A crime meeting of city police officials was organised in the city in which the Commissioner of Police Karthikeyan told the police officers to collect the complete details of the anti-socials involved in murder cases in the past 10 years and keep a close watch on them. He also suggested to study the history sheets and maintain separate records about their movements, which would help in preventing further offences.





Meanwhile, the CoP asked the police officials to monitor the progress of cases that are under investigation and complete the probe at the earliest. The police personnel were also told to submit the report before the court and strive to get punishment for the culprits. “The assistant commissioners and Inspectors should hold regular meetings with judicial officers and accelerate the proceedings to initiate action against those offenders who abscond without appearing for the cases,” the CoP said.





Karthikeyan asked the officials to keep a close watch on offenders out on conditional bail and even the past offenders out, who have been acquitted in the cases that were filed against them. “Ensure the offenders on condition bail appear for signing every day and maintain a separate register properly,” the CoP told the officials. He also appealed to the officials to initiate prompt action to prevent offences in the city.